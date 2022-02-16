Skip to main content
Satellite images prove Russian failure to withdraw troops, NATO says

1 minute read

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - NATO can prove Russia's failure to withdraw troops from Ukraine's borders with satellite images, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"The intelligence we are sharing is actually confirmed also with open sources, with satellite imagery from commercial satellites," he told reporters at a two-day meeting of NATO defence ministers at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

Reporting by Phil Stewart, Sabine Siebold and Robin Emmott

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

