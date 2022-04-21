Satellite images show mass grave near Mariupol, Maxar says

April 21 (Reuters) - Satellite imagery from near the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol shows a mass grave site that has expanded in recent weeks to contain more than 200 new graves, a private U.S. company said on Thursday.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR.N) said a review of images from mid-March through mid-April indicates the expansion began between March 23-26. The site lies adjacent to an existing cemetery in the village of Manhush, 20 kilometers west of Mariupol, Maxar said.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

