Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeSaudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone attack - state media

Reuters
1 minute read

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthis has intercepted a drone attack by the Iran-aligned movement on the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, state media said on Thursday.

The Houthis' military spokesman said in a Twitter post that the group fired a drone on a military base in Khamis Mushait.

A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen against the Houthis in 2015. The movement has stepped up cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities.

The coalition says it intercepts the majority of assaults.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · April 21, 2021 · 4:53 PM UTCPutin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’

President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday not to cross Russia's "red lines", saying Moscow would respond swiftly and harshly to any provocations and those responsible would regret it.

EuropeRussia arrests over 1,400 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny
EuropeEven in his home town, Germans uninspired by ‘try hard’ Laschet
EuropeEurope clinches deal on wide-ranging climate law to speed emissions cuts
EuropeUkraine to allies: West must act now to ensure no new Russia military offensive