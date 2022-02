Scandinavian carrier SAS cancels Oslo-Kyiv flight

OSLO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) has cancelled Tuesday's Oslo-Kyiv flight, its weekly flight to Ukraine, a company spokesman said on Sunday, citing the Ukraine crisis.

SAS will also avoid Ukraine airspace until Feb. 27 and will make a decision on it's March 1 flight at a later date, he added.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty Editing by David Goodman

