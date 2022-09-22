Scholz: Germany can overcome energy crisis

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Germany has the strength to get through the energy crisis it faces going into the autumn and winter and the government will help ensure people are not overwhelmed by soaring energy bills, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

"Our country has the strength to rise above itself in times of need," Scholz said at an awards ceremony in Berlin. "We will also show that in autumn and winter."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.