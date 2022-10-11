Scholz: if Germany continues to adapt, we will make it through winter

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waits to welcome Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for bilateral talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Germany will make it through the winter if citizens, companies and policymakers continue to adapt to the country's changed energy situation, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"I am happy to say to you today: If we all continue to adapt to the changed situation - the citizens, the companies and the politicians - then we will get safely through this winter," he told an engineering conference.

Scholz added that Germany is almost at the target of having its gas storage facilities 95% full.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rachel More and Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.