Scholz on Russian gas: It does not help "if the lights go out here"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the nation in Berlin, Germany, May 8, 2022. Britta Pedersen/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Europe's biggest economy aims to reduce its dependence on Russian gas to zero as quickly as possible but reiterated his opposition to an immediate stop to imports.

"It doesn't help anyone if the lights go out here. Not us and not Ukraine," he said at an event by Germany's Federation of Trade Unions on Monday.

