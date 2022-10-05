Scholz says France does not seem to have ruled out Pyrenean pipeline















BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday he did not have the impression France had ruled out building a gas pipeline across the Pyrenees and said he firmly believed Europe needed more energy connections.

"We do not have the impression it has been ruled out," Scholz said after a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the northern Spanish city of La Coruna. "Some connections are maybe not economic every day, but they can become it."

Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Belen Carreno











