Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Scholz tells Putin not to use biological, chemical weapons- Die Zeit

1 minute read

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on as he delivers a speech during a budget session of Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in direct talks not to use biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine, Die Zeit weekly reported on Wednesday.

Russian assertions that Ukraine was developing such weapons or that the United States wanted to use them seemed "like an implicit threat that Putin himself is considering using such weapons", the paper quoted Scholz as saying.

"That's why it was important to me to tell him very clearly and directly: That would be unacceptable and unforgivable," Scholz told Die Zeit.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Madeline Chambers, editing by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters