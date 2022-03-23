Scholz told Putin not to use biological, chemical weapons in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on as he delivers a speech during a budget session of Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in direct talks not to use biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit confirmed the remarks, earlier reported by Die Zeit weekly, at a regular government news conference. read more

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Paul Carrel

