Scholz told Putin not to use biological, chemical weapons in Ukraine
BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in direct talks not to use biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit confirmed the remarks, earlier reported by Die Zeit weekly, at a regular government news conference. read more
Reporting by Miranda Murray and Paul Carrel
