Scholz warns Russia over Ukraine, but says "we want peace"

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Russia of economic and political consequences should it ramp up military aggression toward Ukraine, adding that Germany and its allies were ready for dialogue with Moscow and wanted peace.

"What is at stake at the moment is nothing less than preventing a war in Europe. We want peace," Scholz told reporters at a meeting with Baltic state leaders in Berlin on Thursday, calling for Russia to de-escalate.

"Further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine would have very serious political, economic and strategic consequences for Russia," he said. "At the same time, we are ready for serious talks with Russia, for a dialogue on European security issues."

