Scholz, Zelenskiy discuss military, humanitarian situation in Ukraine

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz waits to welcome Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call, a spokesperson for Scholz said on Tuesday.

"They were in agreement that a diplomatic negotiated settlement between Ukraine and Russia would require an immediate end to hostilities on the part of Russia and a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine," the spokesperson said in a statement.

They also discussed ways to support Ukraine and agreed to continue to keep in close touch, the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Madeline Chambers

