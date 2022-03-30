Scholz to Zelenskiy: Germany ready to act as security guarantor for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is pictured before the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, March 30, 2022. Kay Nietfeld/POOL via REUTERS

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Germany is ready to act a security guarantor for Ukraine, said a German government spokesperson in Berlin.

Scholz signalled a "general willingness" about the role in a phone call with Zelenskiy, spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit told a regular news conference on Wednesday.

Hebestreit said he did not want to speculate about whether the security guarantor role would also include a military component.

