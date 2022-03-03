Schroders CEO says Russia now 'in the realms of utterly uninvestable'

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian stocks and bonds are now "in the realms of utterly uninvestable," the chief executive of Schroders Peter Harrison told Reuters on Thursday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will "fundamentally change the nature of Europe for a long time to come," Harrison said.

The British money manger's combined holdings of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus-exposed securities amount to less than 0.1% of Schroders' total assets, he said, and the firm's funds have sell orders waiting to be executed for more of those holdings.

Investors are currently unable to sell Russian stocks because the Moscow exchange is suspended.

Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by John O'Donnell

