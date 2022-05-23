Scotland confirms first case of monkeypox

Test tube labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Scotland confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Monday, Public Health Scotland said in a statement, adding that the person was receiving treatment while their contacts were being traced.

“We are working with NHS Boards (National Health Service) and wider partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of this infection. Close contacts of the case are being identified and provided with health information and advice," said Nick Phin, Public Health Scotland's Director of Public Health Science.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.