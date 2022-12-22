Scotland passes bill to make it easier to change gender















LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Scotland's parliament on Thursday approved controversial reforms that make it easier for transgender people to change their legal gender, including removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and lowering the minimum age to 16 from 18.

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) bill passed by 86 votes to 39.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar











