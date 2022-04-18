Second phase of war has started, says Ukraine president's chief of staff

April 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's presidential chief of staff said on Monday that "the second phase of the war has started," referring to Russia's new assault in eastern Ukraine. His words echoed those of Ukraine's top security official, who said earlier that Russia had launched its new offensive on Monday morning.

"Believe in our army, it is very strong," chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app, assuring Ukrainians that Ukraine's forces could hold off the offensive.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.