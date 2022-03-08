Second wave of refugees from Ukraine will be more vulnerable, UNHCR head says

Filippo Grandi, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees attends the launch of 2022 humanitarian response plans for Afghanistan and the region in Geneva, Switzerland January, 10, 2022 . REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) - After the first wave of refugees from Ukraine there is likely to be a second wave consisting of more vulnerable refugees, the head of the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.

"If the war continues we will start seeing people that have no resources and no connections," UNHCR head Filippo Grandi told a news conference.

"That will be a more complex situation to manage for European countries going forward, and there will need to be even more solidarity by everybody in Europe and beyond," he said.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Catherine Evans

