Security high in Paris as 2015 jihadist attacks trial begins

A commemorative plaque for the victims of Paris' November 2015 attacks is seen near the bar and restaurant previously named Comptoir Voltaire in Paris, France, September 1, 2021. Twenty defendants will stand the trial of Paris' November 2015 attacks from September 8, 2021 to May 25, 2022 at Paris courthouse on the Ile de la Cite, with nearly 1,800 civil parties, more than 300 lawyers, hundreds of journalists and large-scale security challenges. Picture taken September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

Summary Trial of Paris' Nov.2015 jihadist attacks starts Sept.8

130 people died in attacks on concert hall, bars, stadium

Trial will take place under high security

Verdict expected late May

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A trial of unprecedented scale starts under high security on Wednesday to judge 20 men suspected of involvement in a jihadist rampage across Paris on Nov. 13, 2015, the deadliest attack in peacetime France.

Some 130 people were killed and hundreds wounded when gunmen with suicide vests targeted six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium, leaving deep scars on the nation's psyche.

"That night plunged us all into horror and ugliness," Jean-Pierre Albertini, whose 39-year old son, Stephane, was killed in the Bataclan concert hall told Reuters.

With police on high alert, streets will be cut off to cars and pedestrians around the Palais de Justice courthouse on an island in central Paris, with the surrounding banks of the Seine also off-limits. read more

Those authorised to attend the trial will have to go through multiple checkpoints before being allowed in a specially-built courtroom and other rooms where the hearings will be broadcast.

The trial will last nine months, with about 1,800 plaintiffs and more than 300 lawyers taking part in what Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti has described as an unprecedented judicial marathon. The verdict is expected late May.

Most of the accused, including Salah Abdeslam, the 31-year old French-Moroccan who is believed to be the only surviving member of the group suspected of carried out the attacks, face life imprisonment if convicted.

The other suspects, six of whom will be tried in absentia, are accused of helping to provide guns and cars or playing a role in organising the attacks.

"What I care about in the trial is the testimony of other survivors ... (to) hear how they have been coping over the past six years," said 48-year-old Jerome Barthelemy. "As for the accused, I don't even expect them to speak."

A survivor of the attack on the Bataclan, Barthelemy said he was doing well now but had suffered from depression and anxiety.

Responsibility for the killings was claimed by Islamic State, which had urged its followers to attack France over its involvement in the fight against the group in Iraq and Syria.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Michaela Cabrera, Anthony Paone; editing by Philippa Fletcher

