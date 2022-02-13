Seeking continuity, Germany elects President Steinmeier for 2nd term

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier hugs his wife Elke Buedenbender after being re-elected as Germany's president by the Federal Assembly at the Bundestag building Paul Loebe Haus, in Berlin, Germany February 13, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected to a second five-year term as German president on Sunday, a prominent yet largely ceremonial post as head of state of Europe's largest economy.

The re-election by secret ballot from a majority of electors was widely expected following broad support from most of the nation's major parties.

The results of the vote were announced by the president of the German parliament.

Reporting by Tom Sims and Andreas Rinke; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

