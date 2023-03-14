Sen. Schumer: Russia Black Sea drone incident 'another reckless act'















WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday called the incident that led to the crash of a U.S. Reaper surveillance drone "another reckless act" by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military.

"I want to tell Mr. Putin, Stop this behavior before you are the reason for an unintended escalation," Schumer said in remarks opening the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Leslie Adler











