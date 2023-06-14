Chechen commander 'alive and well', Russia's Duma speaker says after report he was wounded

Ceremony to declare Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian territories held in Moscow
Adam Delimkhanov, member of the Russian lower house of parliament or the State Duma, attends a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of four Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after holding what Russian authorities called referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine that were condemned by Kyiv and governments worldwide, in the Georgievsky Hall of the Great Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, September 30, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo

MOSCOW, June 14 (Reuters) - The speaker of Russia's parliament said a senior Chechen commander was alive and well on Wednesday, following reports he had been killed or wounded in Ukraine.

The commander, Adam Delimkhanov, is a member of parliament as well as heading the Chechen division of the Russian national guard. He is widely seen as the Caucasian region's second most senior official after its leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

"I've just spoken to him. He's alive and well. Not only that, but he wishes you all good health," Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Duma, told lawmakers.

Russia's TASS news agency quoted another Chechen commander as saying Delimkhanov was in Chechnya, not Ukraine, and media reports he had come under fire in Ukraine were all "fakes".

Delimkhanov, a former Chechen separatist who switched sides to Moscow along with much of the region's present leadership, has taken a prominent role in Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, commanding Chechen forces in Mariupol in the conflict's early days.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones and Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next