Separatist leader asks Putin to incorporate Luhansk region into Russia

Summary This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.















MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Russian-installed administrator of Ukraine's Luhansk region said on Wednesday that he had formally asked President Vladimir Putin to incorporate the region into Russia, following a hastily organised referendum that the West has denounced as an illegitimate sham.

"Taking into account the fact that the population of the republic approved the decision in the referendum, I ask you to consider the issue of Luhansk People's Republic becoming a part of Russia as a subject of the Russian Federation," separatist leader Leonid Pasechnik said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.