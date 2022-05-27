Separatist leader: more than 5,000 Ukrainian prisoners held in breakaway region -TASS

View of an abandoned building damaged in a missile strike, amid Russia's invasion of the country, in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

May 27 (Reuters) - A pro-Russian separatist leader in East Ukraine said that more than 5,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war were being held in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, TASS reported on Friday.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet

