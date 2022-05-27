Separatist leader: more than 5,000 Ukrainian prisoners held in breakaway region -TASS
May 27 (Reuters) - A pro-Russian separatist leader in East Ukraine said that more than 5,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war were being held in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, TASS reported on Friday.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report.
