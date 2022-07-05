Separatist leader: Russian-backed forces head for Donetsk front - TASS

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive a tank during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Forces of the Russian-backed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics are moving towards the Donetsk region after Russian forces took full control of Luhansk region last week, the Russian state news agency TASS cited Donetsk People's Republic leader Denis Pushilin as saying on Tuesday.

Russia has made control of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, which together make up the Donbas region, the central objective of its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Though Russia took the final Ukrainian strongholds in Luhansk region last week, Ukraine still controls around 45% of the neighbouring Donetsk region.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

