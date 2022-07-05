Separatist official: Ukrainian forces should be pushed back to Kyiv region, RIA reports

Ukrainian servicemen of the Territorial Defence Forces take part in a training exercise on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

July 5 (Reuters) - An official from the militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces should be pushed back to the Kyiv region so their missiles stop threatening the people of Donbas, RIA news agency reported.

