Separatist official: Ukrainian forces should be pushed back to Kyiv region, RIA reports
July 5 (Reuters) - An official from the militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces should be pushed back to the Kyiv region so their missiles stop threatening the people of Donbas, RIA news agency reported.
Reporting by Reuters
