Separatist official: Ukrainian forces should be pushed back to Kyiv region, RIA reports

Rusting Eiffel Tower in need of full repairs, reports say

Europe · July 5, 2022

The Eiffel Tower is riddled with rust and in need of full repairs, but instead it is being given a cosmetic 60 million euro paint job ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, according to confidential reports cited by French magazine Marianne.