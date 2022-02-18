Separatists in eastern Ukraine say vehicle blown up near their HQ

DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russian-backed separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine said on Friday that a parked jeep with nobody inside had been blown up near a government building in the centre of the city of Donetsk.

A news outlet for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic urged residents to remain calm and not to move around the city if possible.

Nobody was reported to have been hurt in the explosion.

A Reuters witness said the jeep had been completely torn apart.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya, Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

