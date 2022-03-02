Serbia announces presidential election for April 3

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic gestures during conference of the Open Balkan summit at the Palace of Brigades in Tirana, Albania December 21, 2021. REUTERS/Florion Goga/File Photo

SARAJEVO, March 2 (Reuters) - Serbia on Wednesday called a presidential election for April 3, the same day already set for parliamentary and local votes.

Ivica Dacic, parliament's acting speaker, said that incumbent president Aleksandar Vucic, whose term is due to expire in 90 days, will remain in his post until the end of May regardless of the outcome of the election.

Vucic dissolved parliament last month after calling the parliamentary and local elections. read more

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

