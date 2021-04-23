Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EuropeSerbia, Kosovo must work harder to normalise relations, Germany says

Reuters
1 minute read

Germany urged Serbia and Kosovo to make more efforts to reach progress in talks about a normalisation of their relationship, more than 20 years after Belgrade lost control of its former southern province in 1999.

"It is the right time to continue the normalisation process - and to achieve results," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at a live-streamed news conference after meeting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Friday.

"It is important not to hold this dialogue just for dialogue's sake, there must be results. Germany stands ready to help in this respect," he added.

