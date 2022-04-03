Series of explosions heard in Ukrainian port of Odesa - Reuters witness

April 3 (Reuters) - A series of explosions was heard and smoke was seen in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa in the early hours of Sunday, a Reuters witness said.

Odesa was attacked by missiles and there were reports of fires in some areas, the city council said in an online post.

Reporting by Issam Abdallah; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Stephen Coates

