1 minute read
Series of explosions heard in Ukrainian port of Odesa - Reuters witness
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 3 (Reuters) - A series of explosions was heard and smoke was seen in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa in the early hours of Sunday, a Reuters witness said.
Odesa was attacked by missiles and there were reports of fires in some areas, the city council said in an online post.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Issam Abdallah; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Stephen Coates
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.