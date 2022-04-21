1 minute read
Seven killed in fire at Russian defence research institute - TASS
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 21 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed on Thursday after a blaze broke out at a defence research institute in the Russian city of Tver, the TASS news agency reported, citing a source.
Footage from the scene circulating on Russian social media showed thick smoke billowing from the institute's windows.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.