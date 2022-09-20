Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region - Tass cites Russian-backed authorities

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 20 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian strike on a village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed seven people on Tuesday, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russian-installed authorities in the region.

The agency said the strike hit the village of Krasnorichenske in part of Luhansk region controlled by Russian forces.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.