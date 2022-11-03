Seven ships carrying Ukrainian food leave Black Sea ports on Thursday - ministry















KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Seven ships carrying agricultural products left Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Thursday, a day after the resumption of a grain deal aimed at delivering Ukrainian food to foreign markets, the infrastructure ministry said.

The vessels were loaded with 290,000 tonnes of food products and were headed towards European and Asian countries, the ministry said in a statement without elaborating.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Tom Balmforth











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.