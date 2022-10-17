Several killed in Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, minister says















KYIV, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Several people were killed in Russian air attacks on Ukrainian cities on Monday, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said.

After the mayor of Kyiv said at least one person had been killed in the capital, Monastyrskyi told reporters there had been "a few" deaths including in other cities. He gave no details.

Reporting by Max Hunder and Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage











