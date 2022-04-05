Several killed as truck crashes into train in Hungary - police

BUDAPEST, April 5 (Reuters) - Several people were killed when a pick-up truck crashed into a train in southern Hungary early on Tuesday, derailing carriages, police said.

A number of other people were injured in the accident at a crossing in Mindszent near the Hungarian-Serbian border shortly before 0500 GMT, police added.

"Rescue effort are still ongoing, thus we cannot establish the number of casualties," a police spokesperson told Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Local news site delmagyar.hu said seven people had died in the crash, showing a photograph with the train carriage on its side, and a helicopter ambulance and several ambulance cars at the scene.

The state railway company said a train on its way from Kiskunfelegyhaza to Hodmezovasarhely had crashed with a truck, derailing a carriage with 22 passengers, of whom two were severely injured and a further eight lightly injured.

The truck drove onto the tracks, ignoring the red lights, it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.