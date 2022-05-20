Four people stabbed in south-east Norway attack

OSLO, May 20 (Reuters) - At least four people have been stabbed and injured in random attacks in Numedal in south-east Norway, local police said on Friday.

One of the victims was in critical condition.

A suspect was later apprehended, officials said.

"I can confirm we have the offender under control," a police spokesperson told Reuters.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

