1 minute read
Four people stabbed in south-east Norway attack
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
OSLO, May 20 (Reuters) - At least four people have been stabbed and injured in random attacks in Numedal in south-east Norway, local police said on Friday.
One of the victims was in critical condition.
A suspect was later apprehended, officials said.
"I can confirm we have the offender under control," a police spokesperson told Reuters.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Victoria Klesty, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.