Several suspected monkeypox cases in Netherlands, ANP reports

AMSTERDAM, May 20 (Reuters) - Several suspected cases of monkeypox have been identified in the Netherlands, news agency ANP reported on Friday, citing the government's health agency.

Definitive tests are not yet available, the agency reported, citing the National Insitute for Health (RIVM). The RIVM could not immediately be reached for commment.

More than 100 cases of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, have been reported in Europe this week, with German officials describing the outbreak as the largest ever in the region.

Reporting by Toby Sterling

