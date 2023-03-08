In shadow of Ukraine war, Putin presents bouquets on Women's Day















March 8 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin presented flowers to a female war correspondent and medical workers from Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine on Wednesday in a Kremlin ceremony to mark International Women's Day, thanking them for their achievements at what he called a challenging time for the country.

"Nothing is impossible for you," Putin said in a speech to a group of women who were then invited to step up and accept bouquets from him as trumpet fanfares sounded.

"You can be tender and feminine and at the same time very strong. You always strive for fairness, you do everything to ensure that life in the family, society and the country unfailingly improves," the president said.

International Women's Day is one of Russia's most important public holidays, celebrated with gifts and gallantry in a society where women are guaranteed full equality under the constitution but in practice are often condescended to and subjected to old-fashioned gender stereotypes.

Alluding to the war in Ukraine, Putin told the group: "Now, when Russia is again faced with direct threats to its security and sovereignty, we see many examples of valour and determination, courage, readiness to stand up for the truth, protect people and the very future of our state."

Earlier, in a video published by the Kremlin, he issued special thanks to female military personnel, saying their courage amazes even the "most hardened fighters".

Russia has been waging war on Ukraine for a year with no end in sight. Kyiv and its allies call it an imperialistic land grab that has seen thousands killed, millions of Ukrainians displaced and cities and villages reduced to rubble.

Reporting by Mark Trevelyan Editing by Gareth Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.