Shelling in almost all frontline cities in Ukraine's Donetsk region, local governor says
LVIV, Ukraine, March 30 (Reuters) - Russian forces are shelling nearly all cities along the frontline separating Ukrainian government-controlled territory from areas held by Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donetsk region, the regional Donetsk governor said on Wednesday.
Pavlo Kyrylenko said on national television the situation could worsen as Russian forces concentrated their efforts to attack the Donetsk region.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans
