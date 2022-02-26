1 minute read
Shelling heard in central Kyiv - Reuters witness
KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shelling was heard in central Kyiv on Saturday morning, a Reuters correspondent reported, following reports of gunfire in the same area and an attack on a military base in the Ukrainian capital.
