Shelling heard in central Kyiv - Reuters witness

KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shelling was heard in central Kyiv on Saturday morning, a Reuters correspondent reported, following reports of gunfire in the same area and an attack on a military base in the Ukrainian capital.

Reporting by Valentyn Ogirenko Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Sam Holmes

