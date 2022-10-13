Shelling hits Kyiv region on Thursday, says local administration















Oct 13 (Reuters) - A settlement in the region of Ukraine's capital Kyiv was hit by shelling early on Thursday, the region's administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Rescuers are already working at the site," the administration said, without providing further details on where the shelling took place.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











