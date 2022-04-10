Skip to main content
Shelling hits school apartment building in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - governor

April 10 (Reuters) - A school and a high-rise apartment building were shelled early on Sunday in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the besieged Ukrainian region of Luhansk, the governor said.

"Fortunately, no casualties," Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard

