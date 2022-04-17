1 minute read
Shelling kills five, injures 13 in Kharkiv city centre, broadcaster reports
Reuters, April 17 (Reuters) - Five people were killed in shelling of the city centre of Kharkiv on Sunday, and 13 were injured, the Ukrainian Suspilne public broadcaster reported citing local health authorities.
"Rescuers are operating in the sites (affected by shelling)," the report said.
Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
