Shelling kills five, injures 13 in Kharkiv city centre, broadcaster reports

Burned cars are seen outside a destroyed building following Russian shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters, April 17 (Reuters) - Five people were killed in shelling of the city centre of Kharkiv on Sunday, and 13 were injured, the Ukrainian Suspilne public broadcaster reported citing local health authorities.

"Rescuers are operating in the sites (affected by shelling)," the report said.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

