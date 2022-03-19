Shelling kills nine in outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, deputy mayor says

LVIV, Ukraine, March 19 (Reuters) - Nine people were killed and 17 wounded in shelling of the suburbs of the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine on Friday, deputy mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev said on Saturday.

The military has since declared a 38-hour curfew in Zaporizhzhia, which was being attacked by Russian forces with mortars, tanks, helicopters and rocket systems, Kurtiev said in an online post.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice

