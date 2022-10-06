Shelling of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia causes fires, injuries -official















Oct 6 (Reuters) - Overnight shelling in Ukraine's city of Zaporizhzhia has damaged or destroyed several residential buildings, causing fires and injuries, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said early on Thursday.

"As a result of the enemy attacks, fires broke out in the city," Starukh wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "There are possible casualties. Rescuers are already pulling people out from under the rubble."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.