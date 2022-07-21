1 minute read
Sightseeing boat and river taxi 'bump' near Rotterdam's Erasmus Bridge -ANP
AMSTERDAM, July 21 (Reuters) - A sightseeing boat and a water taxi collided on Thursday near Rotterdam's iconic Erasmus Bridge, news agency ANP reported, citing local authorities.
Emergency services were under way to offer assistance, the report said. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.
Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely
