Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Six arrested in France over suspected COVID benefits scam -Europol

1 minute read

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - Six people have been arrested on suspicion of swindling the French state out of 12 million euros ($14.3 million) in COVID-19 unemployment benefits by using 3,600 shell companies to claim the payments, the Europol police body said on Wednesday.

Europol added that the main suspect – a 30-year-old Franco-Israeli citizen – and his wife were arrested in Replonges close to the Swiss border on June 16 while trying to flee to Geneva where they were planning to take a flight to Tel Aviv.

($1 = 0.8379 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 5:54 AM UTCCash loses its shine in pandemic but still king in Switzerland

Cash is still king in Switzerland, a Swiss National Bank study published on Wednesday found, although the wealthy country's citizens are increasingly turning to cards and apps for payments during the pandemic.

EuropeBritain's spy agency honours codebreaker Turing in giant artwork
EuropeAnalysis: From game-changer to back-up: J&J's COVID vaccine struggles in Europe
EuropeLet's talk, says Spain, as jailed Catalan separatists are pardoned
EuropeUEFA prohibits 'rainbow' protest at Germany vs Hungary game