May 25 (Рейтер) - The Russian-backed head of Crimea's administration said on Thursday that air defences had downed six drones overnight in different areas of the region.

There were no casualties, Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram.

(This story has been refiled to fix the dateline)

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











