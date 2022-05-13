Six people confirmed dead in Slovenia chemical plant blast

May 13 (Reuters) - Six people were confirmed dead after an explosion at a chemical plant in southeastern Slovenia, state news agency STA reported on Friday.

The explosion occurred on Thursday in the town of Kocevje at the Melanin plant which produces chemicals used in paints, rubber and several other industries.

The police found the bodies of five people who were missing after the explosion. A sixth person died of their injuries and five others were also injured, one of whom remains in serious condition, STA reported.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and the army decontaminated the surrounding area.

An investigation is under the way but Melanin General Manager Srecko Stefanic told local media that the blast was most likely the result of human error.

Melamin is a joint venture between Germany's TITK Group and Melamin d.d. (MKOG.LJ) based in Kocevje.

