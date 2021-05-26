Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Six U.N. Security Council members condemn Belarus plane interception

Six U.N. Security Council members - Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, Britain and the United States - condemned on Wednesday the interception of a plane by Belarus as "a blatant attack on international civilian aviation safety and European security."

They issued the joint statement after Estonia, France and Ireland raised the incident in a private meeting of the 15-member Security Council.

The six members also called for an investigation by the International Civil Aviation Organization and the release of a dissident journalist who was on the flight.

Security Council action is unlikely, diplomats say, because veto-power Russia can shield its ally Belarus.

